Harris, Trump Face Off For First Time In Key US Presidential Debate

Eight weeks before the United States votes, Republic presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democrat opponent Kamala Harris are now facing off in the presidential debate. At the start of the debate, Harris and Trump shook hands after they were introduced on stage. This ends an eight-year streak of no handshakes on the presidential debate stage.

Interestingly, this is also the first time the two leaders are meeting, and Ms Harris made a point to introduce herself to Mr Trump.

Asked to respond to a question on economy and the cost of living, an issue high on voters' minds, Ms Harris spoke of her middle-class background and her plans to support families and small businesses if elected to the top post. Targeting Trump, she said he would provide tax cuts to "billionaires and big corporations" and also reminded the viewers of the condition he left the economy in when Joe Biden took over. At one point, Ms Harris said, "Donald Trump has no plan for you."