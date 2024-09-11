'Insulting To American Women': Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump Over Abortion Rights

Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has claimed that his Republican rival Donald Trump would sign the national abortion ban if he becomes the President, as the two leaders faced off in the first televised debate in Philadelphia. Trump denied the claim and accused the Democrats of supporting abortions after birth.

"In over 20 years, there are trump abortion bans. They don't make exception even in rape and incest...if Trump becomes president, he will sign the national abortion ban," said Harris.

"She is lying. I'm not signing the ban. There is no reason to sign the ban," responded Trump.

Harris accused him of lying over efforts to end federal protections for abortion and called his policies on reproductive rights "insulting to the women of America."

"Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v Wade, and they did exactly as he intended," said the Vice President.

In 2022, the US Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion that was established by the landmark Roe vs Wade ruling. The 1973 ruling had legalised abortion across the country.

Trump further said the Democrats were radicals who find abortion in the ninth month was alright.

"Democrats are radicals. Her vice-presidential pick - which I believe is a horrible pick - says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. This is an issue that has torn our country apart for 52 years," said the former president.

He further claimed the Democrats supported abortions after birth: "In other words, we'll execute the baby." This was fact-checked as false by the ABC Networks, which is hosting the high-stakes debate. Killing a baby after birth is illegal in all 50 states, it pointed out.

The 2024 election was supposed to be a 2020 rematch. But Harris was passed the baton after President Joe Biden opted out of his re-election bid following a dismal debate performance against Trump in July. If she wins the November polls, Harris will become the first woman president of the US.

Trump was initially leading in national polls, but the entry of Harris changed the game. Latest polls suggest the two leaders are neck and neck with the Democrat maintaining a marginal lead over her Republican rival.