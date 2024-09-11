Trump Repeats De-Bunked Migrants Eating 'Dogs, Cats' Story. Harris Laughs

Donald Trump vilified immigrants in his presidential debate Tuesday with Kamala Harris

Republican nominee Donald Trump vilified immigrants in his presidential debate Tuesday with Democrat Kamala Harris, repeating debunked claims that new Haitian arrivals in the US state of Ohio were "eating the cats" of residents.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs -- the people that came in -- they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country," Trump said, contradicting the Springfield city manager, who said such accusations had no basis in fact.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)