Live Updates: Donald Trump And Kamala Harris To Face Off In 1st Televised Debate

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: The debate will be held without an audience.

In a pivotal moment for the US presidential election campaign, former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will face off in their first televised debate shortly in Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris, 59, who holds a significant edge among women voters according to recent polls, is expected to challenge Trump on reproductive rights, especially given his recent, seemingly contradictory statements on abortion.

Conversely, Trump will likely target Harris on issues such as the economy and immigration.

The race for the White House between Kamala Harris, who is Black and South Asian, and Donald Trump appears to be neck-and-neck, with the latest polls showing Trump leading Harris 48% to 47% nationally.

According to AFP, Harris has spent the past five days in intensive debate preparations, sequestered in a hotel. In contrast, the Trump team has indicated that the former president has taken a more relaxed approach in the lead-up to the debate.

The debate is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will be held without an audience. Tune in at 9 PM Eastern Time (01:00 AM GMT, 06:30 AM IST).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Trump Vs Kamala Harris debate:

Sep 11, 2024 05:23 (IST) Philadelphia Buzzing Ahead Of Presidential Debate

In Philadelphia, the cradle of American democracy, residents were eagerly waiting Tuesday for the first -- and possibly only -- debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.



The streets teemed with political ads and Harris's campaign was set to fly a drone show over downtown.



Security fences were erected around the National Constitution Center, which was hosting the showdown and which commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence some 250 ago.