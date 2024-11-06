"Heartiest Congratulations My Friend": PM Modi To Trump On Big US Win

As US election counting trends pointed to a clear win for Republicans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his comeback as President. Describing Trump as "my friend", the Prime Minister said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory."

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he added.

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump is on the brink of a massive victory in what was predicted to be a close election. The Republicans managed to swing all seven battleground states to their advantage -- a stunning feat considering the Democrats won them 6-1 in the 2020 election.

Addressing his supporters as the poll projections pointed to his victory, Trump said it was a "magnificent victory for the American people". He also referred to the July 13 assassination attempt and said "God spared my life for a reason".

Describing the Republican campaign as the "greatest political movement of all time", Trump said, "We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders, we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body."

Trump said the Democrats are now looking at a massive electoral votes score of 315.

What makes the Republican victory bigger is the fact that they have also taken control of the Senate and are leading in the election for the House of Representatives.

In his victory speech, Trump thanked his supporters, running mate JD Vance, wife Melanie Trump and his children for their support in what has been a challenging campaign. He also gave a shoutout to Tesla CEO and X boss Elon Musk, who has been voicing support for Trump.