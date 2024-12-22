Donald Trump's Daughter-in-law Lara Withdraws From Senate Bid, Hints At 'Big Announcement'

US President-elect Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Saturday said she has withdrawn her name from consideration for a seat in the Senate. Ms Trump, who is married to Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, stepped down this month as co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), fuelling speculation that she might replace outgoing Florida Senator Marco Rubio

Incoming President Trump has picked Mr Rubio to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to pick Mr Rubio's replacement, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on January 20.

Taking to X, Lara Trump wrote that she had decided to remove herself from consideration "after an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many." She said she wished Florida Governor DeSantis luck in picking a replacement to serve the remainder of Mr Rubio's six-year term ending in 2026.

"I could not have been more honoured to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I'm truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida," she posted.

After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate.



She said she has a "big announcement" to share in January but did not provide details. Ms Trump added that she remains passionate about public service and looks forward to serving again in the future.

While noting there was already strong interest from possible candidates, DeSantis said last month that a selection would likely be made by early January.

Ms Trump, born Lara Lea Yunaska on October 12, 1982, is an American television producer, campaign advisor, and former television host. She was elected RNC co-chair in March, solidifying her father-in-law's influence over the party as he campaigned for the presidency.

She, alongside her husband Eric Trump and brother-in-law Don Jr, emerged as one of the top campaign surrogates for the Republican candidate in the run-up to the election.