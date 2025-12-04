The month of November has proven difficult for US President Donald Trump, marking a series of political, legal, and diplomatic setbacks that together suggest that his hold on power is under strain. On November 4, Democrats scored decisive victories across state and local elections, turning what many considered local contests into a national referendum on the president's leadership.

Democrats won two governorships in New Jersey and Virginia, both with female nominees, and won by unusually large margins. The decisive nature of these results signals more than a partisan tilt - it points to a notable weakening of the GOP brand under Trump. In major cities, Democrats captured key mayoral races, including Zohran Mamdani's upset victory in New York City, which became a de facto contest between the young progressive candidate and Trump himself, given how the President had actively campaigned against Mamdani and endorsed his opponent. Meanwhile, a California redistricting referendum was passed, potentially reshaping House representation in favour of Democrats through 2026.

These victories, concentrated in urban and suburban areas, may signal a growing disillusionment with Republican leadership under Trump, particularly among younger voters and communities of colour. The results also suggest that voters are increasingly evaluating candidates on competence, vision, and performance rather than party loyalty alone.

Minorities Rise

November also marked historic victories for minority and immigrant communities. Ghazala Hashmi, born in Hyderabad, India, became Virginia's first Muslim Lieutenant-Governor, while Mamdani's New York mayoral win highlighted the growing influence of young, immigrant, and Muslim voters in urban politics. These outcomes are especially significant given the current political climate, where anti-immigrant and Islamophobic rhetoric remains pervasive in national discourse.

These victories demonstrate the electorate's willingness to prioritise vision, leadership, and character over identity or religion, pushing back against such divisive rhetoric. For Democrats, these successes are not merely symbolic - they represent a new generation of engaged voters who could shape political outcomes for years to come, energising younger constituents and inspiring future political participation.

Rising Inflation, Dwindling Jobs

Trump's domestic policy decisions continue to fuel discontent. Inflation remains elevated, unemployment persists above pre-pandemic levels, and wage growth struggles to keep pace with rising costs. Many Americans also fear that the government shutdown and Republican refusal to extend Obamacare subsidies will exacerbate economic hardship, particularly for middle- and lower-income households.

Trump's tariff-driven industrial strategy has generated federal revenue but at a cost to consumers and US businesses. Key allies in Europe, Japan, South Korea, and India have expressed frustration, complicating diplomatic and economic relationships. At the same time, his hardline immigration enforcement, including family separations and mass deportations, has drawn widespread criticism. The backlash from Hispanic and immigrant communities contributed to Democratic gains in cities and states with significant minority populations.

In addition, Trump's persistent focus on foreign policy - particularly Middle East diplomacy and engagement with Israel - has drawn resources and attention away from pressing domestic issues. While his supporters argue that these moves strengthen America's global influence, voters appear increasingly concerned that domestic priorities are being neglected.

The Epstein Embarrassment

Trump's efforts to redraw electoral maps in Texas to favour Republican candidates were struck down by federal courts. Judges ruled the maps constituted unconstitutional racial gerrymanders, undermining his attempt to secure five additional GOP-friendly Congressional seats. This legal defeat not only frustrates the administration's strategic ambitions but could also backfire in a big way if California is successful in its efforts to gerrymander.

Meanwhile, his continued resistance to releasing the Epstein files and then an abrupt about turn has invited renewed scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein - whose criminal activities, sexual depravity, and alleged political connections, including ties to Israel, have long been the subject of public concern, particularly among conservative commentators within the MAGA movement.

Global Retreat

Trump's foreign policy decisions have also generated concern abroad. His decision to boycott the G20 summit in South Africa has diminished the United States' influence at a critical international forum. The summit passed a resolution completely devoid of US input and highlighting issues that are deeply contrary to Trump's agenda, especially underlining the climate crisis. Moreover, US allies also rejected the key elements of Trump's Ukraine peace plan, which limits Ukraine military and requires it to cede more territory to Russia.

This retreat underscores the broader perception of unpredictability and incoherence in Trump's foreign policy. Scholars and diplomats have expressed anxiety that the United States is increasingly unreliable as a stabilising force, opening space for rising powers to expand their influence - particularly China and the so-called CRINK alliance (China, Russia, Iran, North Korea).

The Republicans Are Worried

Internally, the November outcomes may provoke friction within the Republican Party. Trump's unilateral approach and aggressive media presence is making party leaders nervous and may engender some pushback. As the 2026 midterms approach, he may be pressured to adjust policies on domestic economics, immigration, and foreign relations to prevent further erosion of support for many Republicans in tight races.

Meanwhile, Democrats are capitalising on the momentum. Candidates like Mamdani and Hashmi inspire new voter engagement, particularly among younger, immigrant, and minority populations. The Mamdani-Trump love fest in the White House has also ironically come as a shock to both MAGA Republicans and establishment Democrats. Trump's open admiration and declaration of support for Mamdani and his agenda has caught both parties by surprise. Now Republicans cannot attack the Democrats as communists and Democrats will be forced to shift from their billionaires and Israel first politics to putting the concerns of working Americans front and centre.

Will Trump Get The Hint?

The central challenge for Trump is whether he will respond to these setbacks with reflection. Will he adjust domestic policies on tariffs, healthcare, and immigration to better align with voter priorities? Will he re-engage with international institutions, or continue to retreat from diplomatic arenas like the G20?

With voter frustration, combined with Trump's legal setbacks, controversies over Epstein, and electoral defeats, the November results suggest Americans are signaling dissatisfaction - not only with the Republican Party but with Trump personally. How he chooses to respond will determine the trajectory of both his political career and the broader party.

(Dr. Muqtedar Khan is Professor of International Relations at the University of Delaware and host of Khanversations a YouTube show on global affairs. His most recent e-Book is titled, 'The Rise of India as a World Power'. He is a Senior fellow at the Newlines Institute.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author