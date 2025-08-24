Law College Rape Filmed Through Hole In Wall For Exhaust Fan: Chargesheet

The main accused in the Kolkata law college rape case had made multiple videos of the victim and was blackmailing her with it, says the 650-page chargesheet filed in the case. The medical examination of the woman has confirmed rape and the DNA of the accused has matched the forensic samples, the police has found.

The first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus on June 25 by Manojit Mishra, the prime accused and an alumnus of the college and co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. The chargesheet is against four accused - the three main accused and security guard Pinaki Banerjee

A CCTV footage of the incident recovered, in which the accused are seen dragging and holding the victim hostage.

Many obscene videos of the victim were recovered from the mobile phones of the other accused. These videos were made by the accused from the hole of the exhaust fan installed in the wall, the chargesheet said.

The videos have the voices of the accused, and the voice samples have matched. The mobile location of the accused was found at the crime scene.

The chargesheet also said that the security guard had locked the guard room instead of informing the police or anyone nearby about the incident. He has also been named as an accused in the case.

Monojit Mishra had been arrested eight times before that incident. But his friends have bailed him out. The man, who was working as a temporary staffer in the college since 2024, was sacked. Ahmed and Mukherjee, the students of the institute, were expelled.