Ill Or Missing Mate? Kolkata Zoo Hippo Refuses To Leave Water For 14 Days

A young hippopotamus at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo has refused to leave its water enclosure for the last 14 days amid a citywide cold wave.

Zoo authorities said the male hippopotamus has been exhibiting this strange behaviour since Christmas and has refused to leave the water despite several attempts made by them. The hippo has also not been eating properly. The veterinarians are unable to determine whether it is due to a physical illness or grief over the loss of its mate, who died in 2024.

Typically, zoo hippos spend the day in the water and return to their night shelters before dusk. Veterinarians and experts tried several tricks to lure the hippo out, including offering food. However, the hippo returned to the water after grabbing the food.

A source from the zoo said the hippo may have been suffering from some illness. Veterinarians are constantly monitoring its health, but have yet to ascertain the cause of any illness.

Authorities said the hippo and its mate were brought to the Kolkata Zoo from Odisha's Nandankanan in September 2024, but the female hippopotamus died a few days after arriving. Authorities are now also investigating whether the male hippo is behaving this way due to grief and loneliness after losing its mate.

To ensure the hippo remains undisturbed, the enclosure has been cordoned off from the public