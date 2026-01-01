Pick-Pocket Gang Posing As "Bohurupis" Arrested In Kolkata

At times they were the dusky Kali, at times the blue faced Shiva, or even Durga: They were the "Bohurupis" out on the streets of Kolkata. The Kolkata Police has now busted a gang pickpockets posing as Bohurupis.

Bohurupi is a dying folk performance art that was one of the primary rural entertainments just like "jatra" even a few decades ago. The performers dress up as various gods and enact mythological sequences - especially ahead of various religious festivals.

The four Bohurupis arrested by the Kolkata police are all residents of Gujarat, and habitual offenders, the police said.

The police made preparations following an investigation after a case was recently lodged in Jorasanko.

"We have learnt that these four have been identified as Alin Ramju Salat, Dhiru Kalobhai Salat, Samirbhai Salat and Raju Kumar. All are residents of Gujarat's Anand district. These people used to dress up as Gods and Goddesses like Kali and Shiva and used to pick pockets. They were mostly after cellphones from their audience," a police officer said.

The Bohurupi art had originated in Birbhum, Burdwan and Murshidabad districts and has been around for a few centuries. Bohurupis up as Kali or Siva asking people for money is not an uncommon sight for citizens.

A senior officer said the gang must have been aware of the city's soft corner for Bohurupis and used it to commit crimes.

The police said recently one Mahamad Sahanawaz was caught from the Park street area and during interrogation, gave the leads to the racket.

Police said during investigation they have learnt this racket has spread out of Kolkata as well. Further investigations are in progress, a senior police officer told NDTV.