Earthquake Of 5.9 Magnitude Hits Myanmar, Tremors Felt In Kolkata

Tremors were felt in Kolkata as an earthquake hit Myanmar on Tuesday. The estimated magnitude of the earthquake was around 5.9 on the Richter scale, which measures the magnitude of earthquakes. There are no reports of deaths or damage so far.

This comes a day after an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday at about 3.30 am, a statement by the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake's latitude was reported to be 9.03 North, and the longitude was reported to be 92.78 East.