4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kashmir

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Monday, officials said.

The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicenter.

There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said.

