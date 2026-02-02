Advertisement
4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kashmir

The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicenter.

Read Time: 1 min
4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kashmir
There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said.
Srinagar:

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Monday, officials said.

The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicenter.

There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

