Dhurandhar 2 Release Live Updates: Preview screenings of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), led by Ranveer Singh, started at select locations on Wednesday, March 18, a day ahead of its official release on Thursday, March 19.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues the story from the first instalment. It follows Ranveer's character Hamza as he moves closer to becoming the 'Sher-e-Baloch' of Lyari, playing a key role within a Pakistan-based terror network.

Early estimates suggest the film could collect around Rs 100 crore on its first day. Alongside Ranveer, the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in prominent roles.

The first film, released on December 5, 2025, performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning around Rs 1300 crore worldwide and becoming a major blockbuster.

Here Are The Live Updates Of Dhurandhar 2 Release: