Dhurandhar 2 Release Live Updates: Preview screenings of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), led by Ranveer Singh, started at select locations on Wednesday, March 18, a day ahead of its official release on Thursday, March 19.
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues the story from the first instalment. It follows Ranveer's character Hamza as he moves closer to becoming the 'Sher-e-Baloch' of Lyari, playing a key role within a Pakistan-based terror network.
Early estimates suggest the film could collect around Rs 100 crore on its first day. Alongside Ranveer, the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in prominent roles.
The first film, released on December 5, 2025, performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning around Rs 1300 crore worldwide and becoming a major blockbuster.
Here Are The Live Updates Of Dhurandhar 2 Release:
Vijay Deverakonda Watched Dhurandhar 2 At Allu Cinemas
On Wednesday, Vijay Deverakonda watched the paid preview of Dhurandhar 2 at Allu Cinemas, Hyderabad.
Vijay Deverakonda at Allu Cinemas ...— Pitch Decoded (@LasskuTapa) March 18, 2026
Snapped post watching Dhurandhar2 #Dhurandhar2#DhurandharTheRevenge #VijayDeverakonda #Virosh #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/cAd11tNqvt
Allu Arjun Reviews Dhurandhar 2
Allu Arjun called Dhurandhar 2 'patriotism with swag'.
Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 18, 2026
A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽
BLAST! 💥
Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance .
So proud to have a…