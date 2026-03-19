<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Blazes Through The Box Office With Rs 44 Crore Collection In Paid Previews

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is finally releasing in cinemas today, March 19. Before the official release, the makers held paid preview shows on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Collection

Based on the figures, the film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has made a strong start. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the spy action thriller earned Rs 44 crore on Wednesday from previews alone. The collections came from 12,292 shows across the country. The overall occupancy stood at 46.7%.

In the NDTV review, our in-house critic gave Dhurandhar: The Revenge 3 out of 5 stars. She wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 is musically more diverse than part one: it has a recreation of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawwali Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain, Kishore Kumar's Kabhi Bekasi Ne Maara from Alag Alag, and Boney M's Rasputin, among several other gems across decades.”

“Yes, Yami Gautam is very much a part of Dhurandhar 2. In fact, there is a Haq connect in the film. We may or may never find out that she was the same RAW agent Pallavi Sharma from Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Dhurandhar 2, we'll find another Uri: The Surgical Strike connection. Spoiler: It's not Vicky Kaushal, but the reveal is pretty epic,” she added.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who goes deep undercover in Karachi, under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The story follows Hamza's rise to power in the criminal underworld of Lyari as he attempts to dismantle terror networks while seeking personal revenge.

The sequel to the 2025 hit also brings back R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. Arjun Rampal reprised the role of Major Iqbal, along with Sara Arjun as Ranveer's love interest Yalina. The pan-India project officially released in theatres today in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is jointly bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Preity Zinta Praise Ranveer Singh's 'Explosive' Revenge