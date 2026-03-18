Aditya Dhar Posts A <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Spoiler Before Release, With A Wink

The wait is almost over. The much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews available today, March 18.

A few hours ahead of the release, director Aditya Dhar shared a long note on Instagram, expressing gratitude to audiences and making a heartfelt appeal to protect the film's viewing experience by avoiding spoilers. In his caption, the filmmaker also urged viewers to stay in their seats until the end credits roll.

Details

In the caption of his post, Aditya wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid... Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling. (followed by an wink eye emoji)" Take a look:

In the note accompanying the post, he wrote, "To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family. 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then You didn't just watch our film, You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment. rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would."

Sharing how the film gradually found a global audience, Dhar added, "Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey: our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive."

In another part of the post, the director urged fans to avoid revealing key moments from the film, writing, "That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my my one, heartfelt, earnest request. PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is."

Take a look at the full post here:

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Review By Ram Gopal Varma Says Aditya Dhar Film Will Make Sholay Look Like 'TV Serial'