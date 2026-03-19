Sara Arjun Credits <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Success For Joining Social Media In Viral Clip

Actress Sara Arjun is currently basking in the limelight following the massive success of Dhurandhar. After making a strong impression with her debut, she has now returned with a significant role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amid this, an old interaction of Sara Arjun revealing why she joined Instagram has gone viral.

She said, "I came to Instagram because of Dhurandhar. I was not on social media. But then I had to. I think it is a really good place to soak in all the love. I see so many messages, videos, and pages, and you gave me the right platform. I just want to thank them. It does reach me, and I feel very good about it. It does strengthen me more."

Raj Arjun Praises His Daughter Sara Arjun

Amid the Dhurandhar 2 buzz, Sara Arjun's father, Raj Arjun, has also recently spoken highly of her.

Speaking at Kommune India's SpokenFest, Raj described Sara's birth in 2005 as a defining turning point. "In 2005, a soul came into my life. I had heard that daughters are a blessing, and I got to live that blessing too," he said. While he had secured his first lead role around the same time, the project never materialised. However, the setback only deepened his determination. "If this soul hadn't come into my life, I wouldn't have been this person or this artist today," he added.

The actor recalled years of struggle that followed, marked by uncertainty and persistence. Through it all, Sara remained his emotional anchor.

Raj also spoke about how their relationship went beyond traditional roles. "She took care of me like a Dhurandhar," he said. He further reflected on the responsibilities of fatherhood, adding, "Sometimes you have to be the wind beneath her wings. I did that too and stayed hopeful."

Raj recounted a life-changing incident in 2016 when he accompanied Sara to casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office. What followed proved pivotal for his career. "She held Mukesh's hand and dragged him outside. She turned her destiny towards me, and I bagged a role in Secret Superstar," he revealed. The film, backed by Aamir Khan, marked a significant breakthrough for him.

Today, as Sara continues to carve her own path, Raj finds immense joy in her success. "When that daughter is spreading her light in the world, being a Dhurandhar, she shares that spotlight with me too," he said. Summing up his emotions, he added, "People say daughters hold their father's hand and move forward, but I reached my destination holding my daughter's hand. This brightness of my life is called Sara."

About Sara Arjun's Upcoming Projects

Coming back to her upcoming releases, her Telugu debut, Euphoria released earlier this year.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sara Arjun also opened up about what to expect from Dhurandhar 2, which is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

"The audiences have high expectations already after part one, but you can just expect a lot more of everything that you loved already in part one, be it action, be it the story, everything. There's a lot more of all that coming in part two."

The 20-year-old actor added that, in Dhurandhar, she plays Yalina Jamali, the headstrong daughter of a scheming Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), who falls in love with Hamza and eventually marries him.

Sara Arjun said she attended workshops for some time to understand her character better, adding that she used to discuss her arc with Aditya Dhar.

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