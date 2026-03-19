Sara Arjun's Father Recalls His Struggling Phase, Says Daughter 'Took Care Of Him Like A Dhurandhar'

Actress Sara Arjun is currently basking in the limelight following the massive success of Dhurandhar. After making a strong impression with her debut, she has now returned with a significant role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Amid this, her father, actor Raj Arjun, expressed immense pride in his daughter.

Speaking at Kommune India's SpokenFest, Raj described Sara's birth in 2005 as a defining turning point. "In 2005, a soul came into my life. I had heard that daughters are a blessing, and I got to live that blessing too," he said. While he had secured his first lead role around the same time, the project never materialised. However, the setback only deepened his determination. "If this soul hadn't come into my life, I wouldn't have been this person or this artist today," he added.

The actor recalled years of struggle that followed, marked by uncertainty and persistence. Through it all, Sara remained his emotional anchor.

Raj also spoke about how their relationship went beyond traditional roles. "She took care of me like a Dhurandhar," he said. He further reflected on the responsibilities of fatherhood, adding, "Sometimes you have to be the wind beneath her wings. I did that too and stayed hopeful."

Raj Arjun On Sara's Success

Raj recounted a life-changing incident in 2016 when he accompanied Sara to casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office. What followed proved pivotal for his career. "She held Mukesh's hand and dragged him outside. She turned her destiny towards me, and I bagged a role in Secret Superstar," he revealed. The film, backed by Aamir Khan, marked a significant breakthrough for him.

Today, as Sara continues to carve her own path, Raj finds immense joy in her success. "When that daughter is spreading her light in the world, being a Dhurandhar, she shares that spotlight with me too," he said. Summing up his emotions, he added, "People say daughters hold their father's hand and move forward, but I reached my destination holding my daughter's hand. This brightness of my life is called Sara."

Meanwhile, Sara has reprised her role as Yalina in its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres today, March 19. The film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

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