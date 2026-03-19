<i>Dhurandhar 3</i> Coming Soon? Fact-Checking The Leaked Image From <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 is in cinemas and if you haven't watched the film, chances are you will have to navigate the proverbial social media tightrope with spoilers and easter eggs coming your way.

What also doesn't help the case of those waiting to catch Dhurandhar 2 that paid previews started playing in cinemas yesterday, with the film officially releasing today across the world.

Days before the release of Dhurandhar 2, a Reddit thread went viral on social media, teasing that a third part of Dhurandhar awaits the audiences. According to the post, Dhurandhar 3 will be titled "Mayhem" set to be released on June 4, 2026.

Screenshot of the Reddit thread about 'Dhurandhar 3'.

After a lot of fun and games, the 'announcement' turned out to be fake.

But just after the paid previews of the show started ending, several clips from the film started finding their way on social media. The fact that Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar posted a lengthy note on Instagram, asking the viewers to not not leave their seats "until the credits have stopped rolling", only piqued the curiosity.

Many fans started wondering: Will there be a 'Dhurandhar 3'?

On Dhurandhar 2 release day, like on cue, a post started going viral on social media that a third part in the Dhurandhar franchise is coming. According to the X post, the follow-up film will be titled 'Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter' and it will be released on June 14, 2026.

Is This For Real ? 3 Parts #Dhurandhar The Final Chapter on 14 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/EqAINSzpxN — INDIAN (@hindus47) March 18, 2026

Fact-check: While one should remain seated until the end credits start rolling, not only because there are two post-credit scenes, but also so that viewers know that this viral 'Dhurandhar 3' post is actually fake. No third part in the Dhurandhar franchise has been announced or even teased by the makers at the end of Dhurandhar 2.

Will Aditya Dhar connect Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2, and his upcoming films with the common tagline of 'Naya Hindustan'? That is a question only the 'peak-detailing' director can answer.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Review: Ranveer Singh Goes To Pakistan, Gifts India A Blockbuster