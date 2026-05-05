Ameesha Patel Returns To India After Being Stranded At Dubai Airport Amid Middle East Tensions

Actress Ameesha Patel, who was earlier stranded in Oman due to the ongoing conflict between the UAE and Iran, has finally returned to India.

On Monday, the actress took to X and shared a picture of herself with her travel companion. Sharing the update, she wrote, "Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank you everyone for all your prayers."

Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank u everyone for all@it prayers !! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️!! ⁦@goomerkuunal1⁩ pic.twitter.com/hKptzRP73e — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 5, 2026

Earlier, the actress had opened up about her ordeal on social media, detailing her travel difficulties.

She wrote, "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying."

On my way back to

MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end 🙏🏻🙏🏻!! Praying 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 4, 2026

The actress was travelling with DJ Chetas and producer Kunal Goomer. She later posted another image from the airport and wrote, "24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time."

Tensions between Iran and the UAE have escalated into a serious conflict-like situation. Iran has reportedly launched missile and drone strikes targeting key infrastructure in the UAE, including oil facilities and shipping routes, as part of a broader regional escalation involving multiple countries.

About Ameesha Patel

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa (2024), which failed to perform well at the box office. Her most recent major commercial success was Gadar 2 (2023), in which she starred opposite Sunny Deol.

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