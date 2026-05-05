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'Stranded At Dubai Airport': Ameesha Patel's New York-Mumbai Flight Diverted

Ameesha Patel wrote in her first post, "As we were about to land in DUBAI, the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile attacks"

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'Stranded At Dubai Airport': Ameesha Patel's New York-Mumbai Flight Diverted
Ameesha Patel with DJ Chetas and Kunal Goomer.
  • Ameesha Patel's flight from New York to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat due to airspace closure
  • Ameesha Patel was stranded for several hours at Dubai airport awaiting further updates
  • She was traveling with DJ Chetas and Kunal Goomer during the disrupted journey
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Ameesha Patel faced travel trouble late on Monday after her flight from New York to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat following the sudden closure of airspace in parts of the region amid 'fresh missile attacks,' as mentioned by her in a social media post. The actor later shared an update saying she has been stranded for several hours at Dubai airport.

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In her first post, she wrote, "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying."

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In a later post on Tuesday, she wrote, "Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport!! And the wait continues.... Can't wait to get home to MUMBAI."

See here:

Ameesha is travelling along with DJ Chetas and Kunal Goomer. Kunal Goomer shared a picture alongside Ameesha and Chetas and wrote, "24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. @djchetas @ameeshapatel9 Dubai. Endless airport lounge time."

See here:

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About Ameesha Patel

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa (2024), which failed to perform well at the box office. Her most recent major commercial success was Gadar 2 (2023), in which she starred opposite Sunny Deol. 

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