Vijay's Party Gets Tamil Nadu Gold, Pooja Hedge Asks 'Jana Nayagan' For A Party

TVK chief Vijay's Jana Nayagan co-star Pooja Hegde shared a photo with him and penned a warm note congratulating him on his landmark victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on May 4.

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In the picture, Vijay and Pooja were seen wearing co-ordinated outfits and flashing their billion-dollar smiles for the cameras. Pooja wrote, "OMGGG. Congratulationssss @actorvijay sir. This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only. Party Time. Let's gooo."

Take a look:

OMGGG. Congratulationssss @actorvijay sir❤️❤️

This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only 🤗

Party Time 🥳 Let's gooo 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/fQKVinstvl — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 4, 2026

Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 107 out of the 234 seats. From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, and from Rashmika Mandanna to A.R. Rahman, celebrities across fields have congratulated Vijay on his stellar feat.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth wrote: "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. @TVKVijayHQ."

Dhanush, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anirudh Ravichander, Silambarasan TR, Karthi, Mahesh Babu and several other prominent names also wished Vijay as he stepped into the political arena with a thunderous win.

However, his party fell short of the majority mark of 118 needed to form the government. As the single largest party, TVK is likely to be invited by the Governor to form the government, even if it begins as a minority administration.

Party insiders remain confident of securing outside support. They point to possible backing from parties currently aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including the Congress, which won five seats; the Communist Party of India (CPI); the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]; and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won two seats each.

Talking about Jana Nayagan, the film is yet to receive certification following legal disputes between the production house and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).



Also Read: Kushboo Sundar Praises True 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay On His Spectacular Assembly Election Win: 'Look Forward To Seeing You Lead'