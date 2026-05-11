Gaurav Gera Dismisses Claims Of Ranveer Singh Using Multiple Vanity Vans In <i>Dhurandhar</i>: <i>'Maine Toh Nahi Dekha'</i>

Ranveer Singh's much-talked-about spy thriller Dhurandhar has found itself at the centre of an unexpected debate after a viral social media post claimed the actor used multiple vanity vans during the film's production. However, actor Gaurav Gera, who features in the film, has now defended the star, with filmmaker Farah Khan also firmly backing him.

The controversy began after a Reddit user shared a screengrab of Dhurandhar's end credits, alleging that three separate vans had been allotted to Ranveer's character Hamza - listed as "Hamza van", "Hamza staff van", and "Hamza normal van". The post quickly went viral, sparking online debate over what some called excessive production spending on actors.

Now, Gaurav, who plays Alam, has addressed the chatter during a conversation with Farah Khan at his residence.

"What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad (give him 5 more vanity vans after Dhurandhar)," Farah said, clearly impressed by the actor's work.

Gaurav responded by saying, "Maine toh nahi dekhi itni vans (I didn't see these many vans)," to which Farah smiled and added, "Give it to him if he wants it."

During the same conversation, Gaurav also shared a light-hearted anecdote from the sets of Dhurandhar, revealing Ranveer's playful side. Recalling their earlier collaboration on a 'Chutki' video, Gaurav said the actor instantly recognised him during the film's script reading.

"We were sitting for Dhurandhar's reading, which went on for a long time. In the middle, Ranveer took a break to go to the loo. I had my beard at that time. He followed me and teased in that voice saying, 'Chutki, washroom jaayegi (Will you come to the washroom)?' He is super fun, quite a brat. He is wonderful," Gaurav shared.

Farah also praised Gaurav's own performance in the film, admitting she did not recognise him when she first watched it.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that explores the origin story of Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and his transformation into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari.

The film traces Hamza's rise through Lyari's underworld and political structure as he becomes a feared kingpin while pursuing a mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles, alongside Danish Pandor.

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