Watch: Alia Bhatt Stuns In Monochrome Outfit As She Arrives At Cannes Film Festival 2026

Alia Bhatt has officially arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

For her Cannes arrival, Alia chose a tailored blazer with puffed shoulders and a cinched waist, teamed with matching skinny trousers. She rounded off the monochrome ensemble with Gucci accessories.

After making a memorable debut at the festival in 2025, the actor is set to walk the red carpet once again and attend the inaugural ceremony on May 12 as India's global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

The actor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in the early hours of Monday as she jetted off to the French Riviera.

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This year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival will see a significant Indian presence across industries and regional cinemas. According to ANI, alongside Alia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Representing Punjabi cinema, Ammy Virk is set to make his Cannes debut with his film Chardikala, accompanied by co-star Roopi Gill.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will attend as part of India's official delegation in his capacity as director of the International Film Festival of India.

Marathi cinema will also have a notable presence, with veteran stars Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf expected to attend alongside Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi.

Gujarati cinema will be represented by actor-producer Mansi Parekh and singer-producer Parthiv Gohil.

From the Malayalam film industry, filmmaker Chidambaram will take his film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra, will also be present at the event.

The global event will take place from May 12 to May 23 in France.

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