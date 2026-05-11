When Priyanka Chopra Had A Wardrobe Malfunction Minutes Before Her Cannes Debut

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 12 to May 23 on the French Riviera. Ahead of the film festival, let's recall an anecdote from the year 2019 when Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes debut.

Priyanka Chopra's Cannes Debut

The actress set the red carpet on fire in a shimmering black Roberto Cavalli dress that had a sparkling band of red on the bodice and a thigh-high slit. Priyanka once revealed that she was "freaking out" before her debut because the "delicate zipper" to her dress "broke minutes before she had to leave for the red carpet."

She wrote, "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage Roberto Cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes."

She added, "The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!"

Nick Jonas had also joined his wife at Cannes 2019.

Priyanka made her second red carpet appearance in a pristine white layered tulle gown from the shelves of Georges Hobeika in 2019. Nick sported a white suit.

Background

Last week, Priyanka Chopra attended the Gold House Gala 2026 in Los Angeles alongside her mother, Madhu Chopra, where she received the Global Vanguard Award.

During her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to the strong women who raised her, including her mother and grandmothers.

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the second season of Citadel. Prior to that, she starred in The Bluff and is gearing up for her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and slated for release in 2027.

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, is set to star in an untitled romantic comedy directed by Ari Sandel. The film follows a bachelor whose life changes after inheriting his cousin's infant child, with complications arising when the child's godmother enters the picture.