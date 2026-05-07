Priyanka Chopra Joins Orlando Bloom In Survival Thriller <i>Reset</i>, Film To Go On Floors In August

Priyanka Chopra has been cast in the Hollywood survival thriller Reset, which is set to go into production in August, with Matt Smukler directing and Orlando Bloom co-starring.

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The film marks Priyanka's next international project and will see her star alongside Orlando Bloom. Reset is a survival thriller that centres on a woman who wakes up alone in a remote wilderness, far from civilisation, with no memory of how she arrived there. Forced to rely on a stranger to survive, she must decide whether to trust him, even as doubts about his true identity grow.

The project will be directed by Matt Smukler, whose previous work includes the 2020 drama Wildflower.

Speaking to Deadline, Smukler said the casting was driven by the actors' ability to balance attraction and suspicion on screen. "I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable," he said.

Reset will be produced by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber through Fratricidal Films, along with Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment. Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom's Amazing Owl are also backing the project, with Nadine de Barros serving as executive producer.

More About Priyanka Chopra's Work Front

Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, an action-adventure film co-starring Karl Urban. She will next appear in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi, which is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027.



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