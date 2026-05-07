After BJP Win, Vivek Agnihotri's <i>The Bengal Files</i> To Release In State On May 15

There were reports that Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files would release in West Bengal on Friday, May 8. However, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Instagram Stories to dismiss the claims and clarified that the film will hit screens next Friday, May 15. Details The Bengal Files was released in theatres across India on September 5 (2025), but not in West Bengal. Following the BJP's big win in the state elections, the film is now set to hit cinemas in the state next Friday, as confirmed by Agnihotri himself. Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri had claimed that theatre owners in Bengal were refusing to screen the film during a conversation with NDTV. A day before the film's release in September last year, NDTV reached out to theatre owners in Kolkata to check the ground reality. Navin Choukhani, Director of Navina Cinema, told NDTV at the time, "It's a single screen. We had a prior commitment with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4. The Bengali film Dhumketu is already doing well for us. So, we are not running The Bengal Files." The owner of Priya Cinema, Arijit Dutta, echoed similar views, saying, "In a single screen, we can't run several films. We will run Baaghi 4 along with two Bengali films. You can ask the multiplex owners why they are not running The Bengal Files." However, the theatre owners had not issued an official statement explaining why the film was not being screened in Bengal. More recently, following the BJP's win in Bengal, Agnihotri shared a post on social media alleging that The Bengal Files had been banned in the state. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) "Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn't even go to receive my award from the governor. But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured the film was somehow shown to as many people as possible across Bengal. I am glad we didn't give up and fought in our own little way," a part of his post read.



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