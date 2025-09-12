<i>The Conjuring, Baaghi 4, Bengal Files</i> Box Office Report Day 7

The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, and The Conjuring: Last Rites completed a week at the box office today. However, none of the films had a stellar run in terms of numbers during their first week.

What's Happening

The Conjuring: Last Rites minted Rs 3 crore on Thursday, taking the total to Rs 67.19 crore.

Baaghi 4 couldn't reach the Rs 50 crore mark and minted Rs 2.15 crore. The earnings at the domestic box office stand at Rs 44.55 crore.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which stirred a political row in Bengal, couldn't mint more than Rs 1 crore for consecutive two days. The total now stands at Rs 11.25 crore.

About The Bengal Files And Baaghi 4

The Bengal Files is the third instalment in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy, following the National Award-winning films The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Darshan Kumar.

NDTV reviewed the film, writing, "This lesser known bloodied chapter about Indian history needed a much more nuanced filmmaking. The imagery is in your face and the performances are screechy and over the top."

The Baaghi franchise, which established Tiger Shroff as a leading action hero, failed to create magic with its fourth instalment.

"Shroff, of course, has the chops to plunge headlong, with his action hero poise intact, into spitfire sequences and give them all he has - and then some. But what can an actor do when what is on paper is only superficially visceral and does not pack the sort of punch that can inject some credibility into the protagonist's exploits," film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV.

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, is the ninth instalment in The Conjuring Universe. Based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting, the film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, alongside Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.