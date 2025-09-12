Weekend Binge: Loved <i>The Conjuring Last Rites</i>? Watch These Horror Films Next

If you're still shaken by The Conjuring: The Last Rites, why not binge more horror on OTT this weekend? From spine-chilling classics to recent fright-fests, streaming platforms are packed with films that'll keep you up all night. Get ready for a marathon of terror with popular horror movies that'll test your courage and leave you sleeping with the lights on.

Here are some top picks to add to your watchlist and satisfy your horror cravings.

The Conjuring series - Netflix, Prime Video

The core Conjuring films feature paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they face their most terrifying real-life cases. The Conjuring (2013) sees them help a family haunted by a powerful witch in their farmhouse.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) follows them to London to confront a poltergeist, introducing the demon nun Valak. In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), the Warrens investigate a murder trial where the defendant claims demonic possession as a defence.

Annabelle (all three movies) - Prime Video

The Annabelle films follow the journey of a demonic doll's terror and its eventual containment. In Annabelle: Creation (2017), a grieving dollmaker unknowingly invites a demon to possess his creation, terrorising a group of orphaned girls.

Annabelle (2014) shows how the possessed doll later haunts a couple and their newborn after a satanic cult attack. Finally, in Annabelle Comes Home (2019), the doll is locked in the Warrens' artefact room, where it awakens other evil spirits to terrorise their daughter and her babysitters.

Tumbbad - Prime Video

The film follows the story of a man driven by insatiable greed for a hidden treasure. The narrative spans three generations of a family in the cursed village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra, during British colonial rule.

The Monkey - Prime Video

The film revolves around twin brothers, Hal and Bill, who find their father's old wind-up toy in the attic. It triggers a series of mysterious and violent deaths around them. After throwing the monkey away, they grow apart but are forced to reunite 25 years later when the toy resurfaces and its horrifying killing spree resumes.

Stree (both films) - Prime Video

Stree (2018) is set in the village of Chanderi, where men live in fear of a vengeful female spirit who abducts them at night. A tailor named Vicky leads the charge and successfully defeats her. In the 2024 sequel, the town is threatened by a new headless male spirit. Vicky must again unite with his friends to protect the women of Chanderi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (all three) - Netflix

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa series follows the story of an ancient ghost, Manjulika, and the paranormal mysteries surrounding her. The 2007 film, starring Akshay Kumar, reveals a psychiatric disorder rather than a ghost haunting a palace.

The 2022 and 2024 sequels feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The plot continues the Manjulika legend with more supernatural elements and explores different aspects of her lore.

Oddity - Prime Video

The plot follows a blind medium and a curio shop owner named Darcy. A year after her twin sister's brutal murder, Dario uses her psychic abilities and a collection of haunted objects to uncover the truth.

I Saw the TV Glow - Netflix

The psychological horror drama narrates an allegorical story about two high school students, Owen and Maddy. They bond over a supernatural TV show that later causes them to question their identities and reality.

1920 (all movies) - Prime Video, JioHotstar

The 1920 film series consists of several Indian horror films based on the same central theme of a supernatural battle against a demonic entity. The original 1920 (2008) sees a newly married couple moving into a haunted mansion where the wife gets possessed by an evil spirit.

The sequel, 1920: The Evil Returns (2012), revolves around a poet and his possessed muse in another haunted location. 1920: Horrors of the Heart (2023) shifts focus to a daughter's quest for revenge, uncovering a sinister past involving black magic and paranormal forces.

Bhoot - Prime Video

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the supernatural horror film is set in a modern high-rise in Mumbai. The plot revolves around a married couple who move into an apartment where the previous occupant had committed suicide. The woman soon begins to experience strange visions and her behaviour changes drastically, suggesting she is being possessed by a spirit.