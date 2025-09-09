<i>The Conjuring: Last Rites</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Horror Film Slows Down On First Monday

The Conjuring: Last Rites, which had a stellar start at the box office in India, registered its first single-digit earnings on the first Monday.

What's Happening

The horror film minted Rs 5 crore, taking the total to Rs 55.50 crore in India.

Over the weekend, the film minted approximately Rs 33 crore, with the English version contributing around Rs 18 crore.

The film opened with a promising Rs 17.5 crore in India.

As per Sacnilk, the footfall on Monday was low compared to the weekend.

The film showed promising footfall in the southern parts of the country, with Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru registering more than 20 percent occupancy.

The Conjuring: Last Rites also beat the earnings of Param Sundari, which failed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in 10 days.

The film opened to mixed reviews. A Reddit user wrote that after watching the film, he could call it the worst movie of the franchise.

Another user wrote, "I was hoping that this was going to be done by the original director, but knowing that the same director that did The Last Conjuring did this one, it's just a major letdown. I was going to see it in the theater but I'll wait till it comes out on HBO."

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, is the ninth installment in The Conjuring Universe. Based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting, the film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, along with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.