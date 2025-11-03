Sunita Ahuja Says She's Heard About Govinda's Extra-Marital Affair With A Marathi Actress

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's troubled marriage continues to dominate headlines. Months after making a joint appearance in front of the media and claiming that "no one can separate" them, Sunita Ahuja once again spoke about Govinda's alleged affairs in a recent interview. Sunita Ahuja also said she has heard about Govinda's affair but she will believe it only when she catches him "red-handed."

During a podcast with Paras S Chhabra on his Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Sunita was asked about Govinda's rumoured affairs. "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don't see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can't declare anything. I have heard that it's a Marathi actress," said Sunita.

She continued, "This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash's career. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don't open my mouth, don't trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don't lie."

Sunita also advised women to be financially independent and not depend on their husbands' income.

Speaking about her YouTube channel, Sunita said, "It's going really well. I got the YouTube silver button within four months of vlogging. A woman should stand up on her own. It gives another level of happiness to earn your own money. Your husband gives money, but he will give once after asking 10 times. Your own earning is your own."

She said she lived in a 4-bedroom house with daughter Tina and son Yash; Govinda doesn't live with them. "This house is small for us. I want to say through this podcast, 'Chichi, buy me a big 5 bedroom hall house, otherwise see what happens to you."

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Relationship Came Under Scanner

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews a couple of months ago.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple posed together in front of media. Sunita said, "Aaj itna close, close... agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai. (If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down.)"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.