Govinda Says He Has "Forgiven" Wife Sunita Ahuja For "Things She Shouldn't Say"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja hogged the limelight in the last few months due to an alleged "rift" in their marriage. After months of speculation, the couple put the rumours to rest by making a joint appearance on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi last month. Govinda, who recently appeared on the talk show Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, talked about his wife at length and revealed her qualities and areas for improvement.

Govinda called Sunita "the child" of the family. "She is a child herself. My children handle my wife as if she's a child. Sunita is like a kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household only because she is what she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn't."

Govinda also said that at times it's difficult to understand things from Sunita's perspective. "The problem with men is that they can't think on those lines. I always believe that man runs the house but women run the whole world," he added.

When asked if Sunita corrects her mistakes, Govinda said, "She has herself made so many mistakes... I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times."

"Sometimes, according to me, we rely too much on them. Especially if your mother is not with you, so you rely too much on your wife. And as time passes, she starts scolding you like a mother, she explains also like a mother. They don't realise it, but we see it. We can see how they have changed now and how they were when they were young," Govinda said.

Govinda–Sunita Ahuja's Relationship Came Under Scanner

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews a couple of months ago.

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja was asked about Govinda's romantic side.

To this, she laughed and said, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri﻿ on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie."

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple posed together in front of media. Sunita said, "Aaj itna close, close... agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai (If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down.)"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.