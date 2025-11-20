Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Emotional Vs Physical Cheating Debate: "I Love Govinda To Death, I Get Very Hurt"

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been making headlines this year amidst divorce rumours. Recently, Govinda was admitted to hospital, and Sunita Ahuja said she only found out about it through his interview. Now, she has shared her views on one of the most viral online debates this year: what hurts more, emotional cheating or physical cheating.

What's Happening

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja spoke very openly, saying that emotional cheating is worse.

She said, "Emotional. Aap emotionally ek insaan ko pyaar karte ho phir baad mein aap usko cheat karte ho. That is not right. Kyunki dekhiye main bahut emotional hoon. I love Govinda to death, I'll tell you. Emotionally, if anyone betrays me, whether my children or my husband, I get very hurt. Emotionally kisi ko mat karo, it's not good yaar."﻿

Furthermore, she shed light on physical cheating: "Woh bhi nahi karna chahiye! Yeh dono hi kyun karna hai aapko? It's not right. I believe none of this is good. Our parents never gave us such values. But it's wrong. This is what is called ghor kalyug. This kalyug has come."

On Govinda's Health

Speaking about Govinda's health after his discharge from hospital, Sunita Ahuja shared on her YouTube vlog that he is absolutely fine.

She said, "Govinda sir ek dum fit hain. Woh apni nayi picture ke liye, Duniyadari ke liye workout over kar rahe the. Toh mujhe... main aayi hun abhi, mujhe pata chala hai ki unka health... maine abhi unka interview bhi dekha ki unka, woh overworkout ki wajah se fatigue ho gaye. But woh fit hain ek dum. Tension mat kariye."﻿

Emotional Vs Physical Cheating Debate On Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle

In the episode where Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar were guests, Twinkle Khanna dropped a truth bomb, claiming that physical infidelity is not a deal-breaker for her.

The debate was: 'Whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity.'

While Kajol, Karan Johar, and Twinkle Khanna stood united, Janhvi found herself alone. Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Janhvi replied, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi."﻿ (What's happened, has happened.)

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda were married on March 11, 1987. They have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

