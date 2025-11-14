Sunita Ahuja Says She Came To Know About Govinda's Hospital Visit From His Interview

Two days after Govinda was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, his wife Sunita Ahuja said in her latest vlog that she found out about Govinda's recent hospital visit from his interview.

For the unversed, Govinda fainted at his home and was rushed to the hospital around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. After a series of tests and medical supervision, the actor was discharged that same afternoon. He also interacted with the media, saying he was completely fine.

Sunita Ahuja, who was out of town, seemed to have been disconnected from the situation. Responding to a fan's query, Sunita said, "Govinda is completely fit. He was working out to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted."

She added, "I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. But he's doing well now. Don't worry."

After coming out of the hospital, Govinda said he fainted due to "fatigue," caused by over-exercising. He also advised fans to include yoga and pranayam in their fitness regime.

What Sunita Ahuja Said About Govinda's Apology for the "Chor" Remark

Sunita Ahuja has been in the headlines for her cheeky take on her husband's rumoured affairs. She also keeps sharing inside information about their "troubled" marriage. In the same vlog, Sunita said she didn't like Govinda apologising to the family priest after she called him a "chor" during a podcast appearance on Abraa Kaa Dabra with Paras S Chhabra.

Clarifying her stance, Sunita said, "I didn't like how Govinda apologised to his priest with folded hands. I never mentioned anyone's name; I was just sharing one of our personal experiences. If anyone felt hurt by my words, I apologise to them and to all priests. Govinda has three different priests — he didn't need to name anyone or publicly apologise. I felt very bad that he had to do that because of me."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.