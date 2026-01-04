Rahul Khanna Reveals Why He Has Not Watched Brother Akshaye's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Yet: "I'm Waiting"

While Dhurandhar continues to draw packed houses and glowing reviews, one person surprisingly hasn't experienced the film on the big screen yet - Akshaye Khanna's brother, Rahul Khanna. The Aditya Dhar directorial has emerged as a major box office success, with critics and audiences singling out Akshaye's portrayal of Rehman Dakait as a standout performance. Yet, even amid all the acclaim, his brother is still waiting for the right moment to watch it.

Why Hasn't Rahul Khanna Watched Dhurandhar?

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Rahul Khanna revealed that he has not yet watched Dhurandhar, despite the overwhelming praise pouring in for his brother. He shared that he is holding off for a personal reason and prefers to see the film with Akshaye himself.

"I haven't seen the movie yet, I'm waiting for him (Akshaye Khanna) to show it to me. But anything he wears looks great, I'm sure he looks fantastic (smiles)."

Akshaye Khanna Opens Up About His Bond With Rahul

Akshaye Khanna has previously spoken about the dynamics he shares with his brother. In an old interview with The Times of India, the actor explained that their relationship evolved naturally without any pressure from their parents.

"My relationship with my brother was independent of my parents. In that sense, it hasn't changed. But the immediate family for an individual is parents and siblings, and once that starts getting smaller, you hold to what is left even more," he said.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar maintains box-office dominance despite an initial slowdown. On its fifth Saturday, it earned Rs 12.60 crore domestically, lifting the nett total to Rs 806.80 crore. Globally, it has surpassed Jawan and Pathaan, eyeing Rs 1,200 crore soon to challenge KGF: Chapter 2's Rs 1,215 crore and join elite earners like Dangal and Baahubali 2.

A sequel to Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.

