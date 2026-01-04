<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Mark In India

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to hold a firm grip on the box office despite witnessing a slowdown during its early theatrical run.

What's Happening

The film showed strong momentum on its fifth Saturday, earning Rs 12.60 crore and pushing its total domestic nett collection to Rs 806.80 crore.

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has already crossed major milestones, overtaking Jawan and Pathaan in global earnings.

With its collections steadily rising, the film is now on track to surpass KGF: Chapter 2, which had earned Rs 1,215 crore globally.

Trade estimates suggest that Dhurandhar is likely to breach the Rs 1,200 crore mark worldwide in the coming days.

Once it crosses that milestone, the Aditya Dhar directorial will join the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, alongside titles such as Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule and RRR.

Background

The film has remained largely unaffected by fresh releases at the box office. Romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, managed to collect Rs 40 crore in 10 days.

War biopic Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda, earned Rs 15 crore in its first three days.

Meanwhile, Hollywood release Avatar: Ash and Fire collected Rs 165.9 crore in 16 days.

None of these films has managed to dent Dhurandhar's dominance.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

The film's sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.