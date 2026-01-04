Aamir Khan Calls Sunil Grover's Mimicry On <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i> "Priceless": "Laughed The Loudest"

Comedian Sunil Grover once again proved why he is regarded as one of the finest mimicry artists in the industry. His latest transformation into Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show has not only left audiences in splits but has also earned a glowing reaction from the actor himself.

Aamir Khan's Reaction To Sunil Grover's Mimicry

Reacting to the viral segment, Aamir Khan shared how deeply he enjoyed Sunil Grover's act during an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actor was all praise for the authenticity of the performance and said, "I won't even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt I was watching myself. I saw a small clip. Now I'm going to watch the whole episode. But what I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn't breathe!!"

He further clarified that there was absolutely no ill intent behind the portrayal and that he found it pure fun, adding, "There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest."

This is so hillarious 😭😭🤣🤣

Sunil Grover mimics megastar #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/MLAQZdWEn8 — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 3, 2026

Sunil Grover's Aamir Act Leaves The Audience In Splits

The episode in question featured Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as guests, and Sunil Grover appeared dressed and styled like Aamir Khan, perfectly imitating his body language, way of speaking, interaction with the paparazzi and even his walking style. The segment quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 had kicked off with Priyanka Chopra as the first guest. Alongside Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as permanent guests.

