Govinda Discharged From Hospital, Advises Fans To Practise Pranayam And Yoga

Govinda has been discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he was admitted due to fatigue early this morning. After being discharged, Govinda told NDTV that excessive exercise had caused the exhaustion, as confirmed by his doctors.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to CritiCare Hospital in suburban Juhu early Wednesday morning after he fell unconscious due to disorientation at his residence.

Sharing health advice for fans, Govinda told NDTV, "People need to incorporate yoga and pranayam into their daily routine for better health and energy."

Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that he was taken to the hospital early this morning.

Lalit Bindal told NDTV that Govinda was given medicine upon a telephonic consultation before he was rushed to the hospital at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Govinda has undergone a series of tests at the hospital. Earlier, Lalit Bindal shared a health update on Govinda while he was admitted at the hospital.

"Govinda is currently under observation. He is sleeping after taking medicines. Doctors are expected to review his condition around 12 noon, after which further decisions will be taken. His medical tests are still ongoing," he said.

Coincidentally, film veteran Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness. On Monday, Govinda also paid a visit to the hospital to meet the film veteran.

Govinda, best known for films such as Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, and Partner, also wished a speedy recovery and long life for Dharmendra.