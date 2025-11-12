Govinda In Hospital After Fainting At Home: What We Know So Far

Actor Govinda, who is admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after fainting at home on Tuesday night, is currently under observation, his friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal told NDTV.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to CritiCare Hospital in suburban Juhu on early Wednesday morning after he fell unconscious due to disorientation at his residence.

Govinda is undergoing medical tests at the hospital, added Lalit Bindal.

"Govinda is currently under observation. He is sleeping after taking medicines. Doctors are expected to review his condition around 12 noon, after which further decisions will be taken. His medical tests are still going on," he said.

Lalit Bindal earlier told NDTV that Govinda was given medicine upon a telephonic consultation before he was rushed to the hospital at 1 am on Wednesday.

The actor, best known for films such as Hero No 1, Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, and Partner, was admitted to the hospital just a day after he visited film veteran Dharmendra at the Breach Candy Hospital. Dharmendra, 89, was "discharged" from the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Last year, in October, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg after he misfired his licensed revolver. The actor was then rushed to Criticare Hospital with a wound under his knee and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The bullet was extracted after an hour-long surgery.

At the time, the actor's manager said the incident took place when Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon and it went off.

After he was discharged from the hospital, Govinda recalled the events as they unfolded. "I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5... Woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)... I was stunned and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out".

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.