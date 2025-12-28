<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i>, Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark In India

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office. The film shows no signs of slowing down, even in its fourth week.

What's Happening

The film put up a strong performance on its fourth Saturday, earning Rs 20.9 crore and pushing its total India nett collection to Rs 706.40 crore.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed a major milestone, amassing Rs 1,026 crore worldwide within just 23 days of its release.

Trade data shows that the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 38.48 per cent on Saturday.

While morning shows saw a turnout of 20.54 per cent, audience interest peaked during the evening and night shows, which registered occupancies of 45.34 per cent and 42.27 per cent, respectively.

Background

With its sustained run, Dhurandhar has now overtaken Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office. The latter had closed its India nett collection at Rs 646.31 crore.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer is now closing in on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned approximately Rs 1,055 crore worldwide during its lifetime run.

It is also in the race to surpass Pushpa 2, whose Hindi collection currently stands at Rs 812.14 crore.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has already secured its position as the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing major releases such as Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office amid competition from Kartik Aaryan's Christmas release Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri.

According to trade estimates, Kartik Aaryan's film collected around Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, its third day in theatres.

In comparison, Dhurandhar had earned Rs 20.05 crore on the corresponding day. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has managed a total collection of Rs 18.25 crore in its first three days.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.