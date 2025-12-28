Arshad Warsi Praises Akshaye Khanna Amid Criticism Over <i>Drishyam 3</i> Exit: "He Doesn't Care"

Arshad Warsi has come to the defence of his co-star Akshaye Khanna amid the Drishyam 3 controversy. The actor praised Akshaye for his grounded nature and described him as a serious person who remains unbothered by others' opinions.

This comes after Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak accused Akshaye of unprofessional behaviour and sent him a legal notice for exiting the film.

In an interview with Lallantop, Arshad shared his experience of working with Akshaye Khanna in Hulchul and Short Kut. He said, "Akshaye is a very serious guy. He has been a brilliant actor from the very beginning; there was never any doubt about that, but he likes to stay in his own world."

He added, "He doesn't care about you or anybody. Uska apna hai ki apni zindagi hai, aap mere baare mein kya sochte ho ya nahi sochte ho, woh meri problem nahi hai. Life jeeta hai apne hisaab se. (He believes it is his own life, and what you think or do not think about him is not his problem. He lives life on his own terms.) He does not care about PR and all that - he has been like this right from day one."

Arshad's remarks come at a time when Akshaye has been facing criticism following his exit from Drishyam 3. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has claimed to have sent the actor a legal notice for walking out of the film just ten days before the shoot, despite having signed an agreement.

Pathak further alleged that Akshaye had requested to wear a wig for the film, but the director declined due to continuity issues. He also criticised the actor for his alleged unprofessional conduct.

Jaideep Ahlawat has since stepped in to take over Akshaye's role in Drishyam 3, which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

