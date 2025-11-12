Actor Govinda Hospitalised After Falling Unconscious At Home

Actor Govinda has been admitted to the CritiCare Hospital in suburban Juhu after he fell unconscious on Tuesday night. The 61-year-old actor fainted late last night at home due to disorientation, his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal told NDTV.

The actor was given medicine upon telephonic consultation before being rushed to the hospital.

"He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am," Bindal confirmed it to NDTV.

Bindal did not divulge into more details about Govinda's condition.

"He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports," he added.

Last year, in October, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after he misfired his licensed revolver. The actor was rushed to Criticare Hospital near his Juhu home with a wound under his knee and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The bullet was extracted after an hour-long surgery.

According to his manager, Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon and it went off.

"I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5... woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)... I was stunned and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out," recalled Govinda after getting discharged from the hospital.

He said that his doctor accompanied him to the hospital.