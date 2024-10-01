Govinda To Be In Hospital For Few Days, Cops Seize Revolver After Misfire

Govinda will remain in hospital for a few days and has been advised a month's rest

Renowned actor Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg this morning when he misfired his licensed revolver. The 60-year-old actor was rushed to Criticare Hospital near his Juhu home with a wound under his knee and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The bullet was extracted after an hour-long surgery, but Govinda may remain in hospital for a few days.

According to his manager Shashi Sinha, Govinda was getting ready to leave for the airport for a Kolkata trip when the incident occurred. "We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," the actor's manager said. It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious," he added.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was in Kolkata and the actor was alone at home. Ms Ahuja left for Mumbai as soon as she heard of the incident.

According to his manager, Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon and it went off. The actor called up his wife and his manager. The manager rushed to his home. Police reached soon after and the actor was taken to the hospital. Later, his daughter Tina Ahuja reached the hospital.

Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who performed the surgery, said the bullet had been removed and Govinda's condition was stable. The actor would be discharged in three to four days, but needs about a month's rest, the doctor said.

The actor released an audio message to fans from the hospital. He said the blessings of his fans, parents and his guru saved him. "I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers," he said in the audio clip.

Several family members and well-wishers of the actor reached the hospital after hearing of the incident. His brother Kirti Kumar said, "He has strong willpower and said he wants to be home by this evening. But he will have to stay in hospital for two-three days." He thanked Govinda's fans for their firm support.

Vinay Anand, Govinda's nephew, said, "The blessings of fans all over the world are with him. He could have died, but he is fine now. He was laughing. He told me God's grace saved him and the bullet could have hit him anywhere. He said Bajrang Bali saved him."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a phone call to Govinda, also a Shiv Sena leader, to check on him. "I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery," Mr Shinde said in a statement. "I have assured Govinda that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones."

Earlier in the day, reports had said Govinda had not registered a police complaint. But police have seized his weapon and started a probe into the incident. Security has been tightened at the hospital.