Govinda's Niece Dismisses Foul Play Rumours After He Accidentally Shot Himself: "200 Cops Were At The Hospital"

Back in October 2024, Govinda underwent treatment for an injury caused by accidentally shooting himself with his licensed revolver. Ragini Khanna, who is Govinda's sister Kamini Khanna's daughter, has now opened up about the series of events that led up to the unfortunate shooting and what exactly happened.

What's Happening

In conversation with Vicky Lalwani, Govinda's niece Ragini Khanna said, "My mother told me she had gotten a call saying that Chichi mama (Govinda) had been shot. We were shocked at the time; then my mother told me that he had shot himself."

She continued, "My mother rushed to the hospital, and I was shocked. I had a very emotionally reactive response, so I decided to go a little later to prevent creating more tension with my reaction. I went three hours later. My mother and brother went immediately."

On Fans Suspecting Foul Play

Ragini also addressed the murmurs from fans who didn't believe Govinda had shot himself. She added, "There were 200 cops at the hospital itself, and 50 cops were outside his house to find out what happened. How can you escape that kind of situation if it is not genuine? I have full faith in our police. They have done their due diligence, and they got satisfactory results."

"Because if somebody else had been involved, he couldn't have escaped after doing something like this to such a big personality. He was fine in a month; he stood on his feet in a month," she concluded.

Govinda's Statement

The actor misfired his licensed gun while cleaning the closet and accidentally shot himself in the foot. A part of the gun's lock was said to be broken, which led to the misfiring.

Hours after hospitalisation, Govinda gave an update on his health by releasing an audio clip.

The actor said, "Namaskaar, pranaam. Main hoon Govinda. Aap sab logon ka aashirwaad aur maa-baap ka aashirwaad hai aur Guru ki krupa ke wajah se. Mujhe jo goli lagi thi, woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyawaad deta hoon yahaan ke doctor ka. Aadarniya Dr Agarwal ji ka aur aap sab logon ki prarthana jo hai. Aap logon ka dhanyawaad. (I am Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents' blessings, and the grace of my guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been taken out. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr Agarwal, and I appreciate all your prayers.)"

Govinda's manager then, Shashi Sinha, shared that the actor was storing his licensed handgun in a cupboard when it dropped to the ground and misfired. The incident happened when Govinda was alone at home and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, was in Kolkata at that time and had left for Mumbai after hearing of the misfire.

"We had a 6 AM flight to catch for a show in Kolkata, and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," said Govinda's manager.

His manager concluded by saying that Govinda sustained only a leg injury, and it wasn't that serious.