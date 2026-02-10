Advertisement

Govinda Breaks Silence On Alleged 3 AM Attack At His Home: "There Were 22 Men, Mumbai Police Did Not Pick My Calls"

Last week, Govinda's manager had also spoken about the unfortunate attack

Read Time: 2 mins
Govinda
New Delhi:

Earlier this month, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, alleged that Govinda was attacked at his home at 3 AM. Now, Govinda has broken his silence in a recent interaction.

What's Happening

  • In a conversation with ANI, Govinda said, "I wondered who they were because I couldn't hear any noise from a party either. They did not seem like party-goers, so I began filming them. Mumbai Police did not pick up my calls, so I called top police officers in another country. I asked them to stay on the line so I wouldn't be blamed later."
  • He continued, "I went out with my licensed gun and asked them who they were, but they had no response. They then gestured to each other and said they were there to fix the power system. I asked them to fix it and leave, pointing my gun at them. They did not expect it because I am only nice till it threatens my life."
  • Furthermore, he explained that he saw about 22-23 men during the incident. Some had gone to the terrace, while others were spread out in a strange manner.
  • He concluded by saying that he did not focus on who planned the attack, as his job is to 'focus on acting, not reacting' to such things.

What Govinda's Manager Said

Last week, Govinda's manager spoke to ANI about the unfortunate attack.

Shashi Sinha said, "On the day this incident happened, around 3-3:30 AM, many people had gathered. I cannot imagine what would have happened if Bhaiyya (brother) had had a mobile in his hand instead of a gun. I am thankful to God for this." gun.

Furthermore, he said that he has a video of the incident and an FIR was filed.

Show full article

Govinda, Govinda Attack, Govinda News
