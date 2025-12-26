Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Govinda Having An Affair With Someone Who "Does Not Love Him": "Only Wants His Money"

Back in November, during a podcast with Paras S. Chhabra on his Abraa Kaa Dabra show, Sunita mentioned that she had heard of Govinda having an affair with a Marathi actress. However, in a recent conversation, Sunita Ahuja once again broke her silence on the matter. She stated that she is aware of the affair, but it is not with a Marathi actress.

What's Happening

In a conversation with ETimes, Sunita Ahuja said, "I treat 2025 as a terrible year for me because I've been hearing about Govinda's controversy - that he is having an affair with a girl. But I know that she's not an actress because actresses don't do such bad things. She doesn't love him; she only wants his money."

She continued, "I wish to change my life in 2026. I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026. I hope it happens very soon. I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has the right to keep a fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda. I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work because even they are with him for money."

Sunita Ahuja's Earlier Comment On Govinda's Affair With A Marathi Actress

During a podcast with Paras S Chhabra on his Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Sunita was asked about Govinda's rumoured affairs. "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don't see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can't declare anything. I have heard that it's a Marathi actress," said Sunita.

She continued, "This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash's career. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don't open my mouth, don't trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don't lie."

About Govinda And Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. They kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been circulating online since February this year. Speculation about their relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews a couple of months ago.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple posed together in front of the media. Slamming all speculation of a rift, Sunita declared no power can separate her from Govinda.

Earlier this year, Govinda had fainted at his home and was rushed to the hospital. After a series of tests and medical supervision, the actor was discharged the same afternoon. He also interacted with the media, saying he was completely fine.

After Govinda was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, his wife Sunita Ahuja said in her latest vlog that she found out about Govinda's recent hospital visit from his interview. Sunita Ahuja, who was out of town, seemed to have been disconnected from the situation. Responding to a fan's query, Sunita said, "Govinda is completely fit. He was working out to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted."

She added, "I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. But he's doing well now. Don't worry."

After coming out of the hospital, Govinda said he fainted due to "fatigue" caused by over-exercising. He also advised fans to include yoga and pranayama in their fitness regimen.

ALSO READ | Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional About Losing 3-Month-Old Daughter Due To Premature Birth: "She Died In My Arms"