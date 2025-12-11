Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional About Losing 3-Month-Old Daughter Due To Premature Birth: "She Died In My Arms"

Sunita Ahuja recently opened up about the most difficult phase of her life when she lost her 3-month-old daughter due to premature childbirth.

In a conversation with Usha Kakade on her YouTube channel, Sunita Ahuja became emotional as she recalled losing her second child and how it was too much to handle.

Sunita Ahuja said, "When my second daughter was born, she was premature. She was in my arms for three months, but her lungs didn't develop properly. So eventually, one night, she couldn't breathe properly, and she died in my arms. That was extremely difficult for me. I could have had two daughters and a son today."

Back in 2024, in a conversation with Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja mentioned this difficult time. She shared how she was travelling extensively with Govinda. She had the baby at eight months but lost her after three months.

She said, "I didn't know much because my first delivery went very smoothly. I did not know that I shouldn't have done heavy lifting, so I carried heavy chocolate bags from Singapore, and my waters broke when I reached Mumbai."

About Govinda And Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. They kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been circulating online since February this year.

Speculation about their relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews a couple of months ago.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple posed together in front of the media. Slamming all speculation of a rift, Sunita declared no power can separate her from Govinda.

Earlier this year, Govinda had fainted at his home and was rushed to the hospital. After a series of tests and medical supervision, the actor was discharged the same afternoon. He also interacted with the media, saying he was completely fine.

After Govinda was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, his wife Sunita Ahuja said in her latest vlog that she found out about Govinda's recent hospital visit from his interview.

Sunita Ahuja, who was out of town, seemed to have been disconnected from the situation. Responding to a fan's query, Sunita said, "Govinda is completely fit. He was working out to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted."

She added, "I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. But he's doing well now. Don't worry."

After coming out of the hospital, Govinda said he fainted due to "fatigue," caused by over-exercising. He also advised fans to include yoga and pranayam in their fitness regime.

