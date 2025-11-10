Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Is Not A "Good Husband": "He Has Spent More Time With Heroines Than With His Wife"

Sunita Ahuja, in a fresh interview, once again attacked Govinda for not "being" a good husband to her. Sunita, who has been married to Govinda since 1987, made headlines for her repeated comments about their married life, hinting at a rumoured rift. During her latest interview, Sunita said it's difficult to be a star's wife.

What Sunita Said About Govinda In The New Interview

During a interview with Pinkvilla, Sunita said it's not appropriate if you keep on repeating "mistakes" of your younger days even after reaching a certain age.

"Apne aap ko sambhal ke rakhna chahiye. Jawani mein insaan galti karta hai, maine toh kiya hai, Govinda ne bhi kiya hai. Jab aapko certain age ho jaati hai, tab galtiyan karte ho, toh shobha nahi deta. Aur kyun karo, aapke sundar family hai, biwi hai, sundar bachche hain, toh kyun? (You have to keep yourself in check. When a person is young, it's fine to make mistakes. I have made them, and Govinda has made them too. But when you reach a certain age, those mistakes don't look good on you. Also, why make such mistakes when you have a beautiful family, a lovely wife, and wonderful children?)," Sunita said.

During an earlier interview, when Sunita was asked about the swirling rumours of Govinda's affairs, Sunita said, "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don't see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can't declare anything. I have heard that it's a Marathi actress."

Talking about the emotional challenges of being a star-wife, Sunita continued, "See, woh (Govinda) hero hain. Unka main kya bolun, wife log se zyada woh heroines ke saath time bitate hain. It takes you to become a very strong woman to be a star's wife. Aapko dil pathar ka banana padta hai. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise it. Jawani mein pata nahi tha (Govinda is a hero-what could I possibly say? He has spent more time with heroines than with his wife. It takes a very strong woman to be the wife of a star. You have to make your heart as hard as stone. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise this; I didn't understand it when I was young)."

Sunita admitted that Govinda is a good son and brother, but "not a good husband", and therefore, she does not wish to have him as husband in her next life.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Relationship Came Under Scanner

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews a couple of months ago.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple posed together in front of media. Slamming all the speculation of a rift, Sunita declared no power can separate her from Govinda.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.