<i>Kantara</i> To <i>Coolie</i>: Top 10 Highest Grossing South Films Of 2025

The Indian film industry witnessed a phenomenal year in 2025. From historical epics to emotional dramas, films spanning various genres and languages entertained audiences worldwide. Beyond Bollywood releases, South Indian gems also dominated theatres in India and overseas.

The Malayalam film industry, in particular, delivered some memorable hits like Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and L2: Empuraan. These films demonstrated the industry's ability to produce high-quality content that resonates with audiences beyond Kerala. Other regional sectors such as Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu also made their mark with films that achieved significant commercial success and critical acclaim. Let us take a look at the top 10 South Indian films of 2025:

Kantara: Chapter 1

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 was made on a reported budget of approximately Rs 125 crore, according to TOI. The film turned out to be a blockbuster, collecting over Rs 852 crore worldwide. The movie is a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara and received praise for its visuals, storytelling, and action sequences. The plot explored the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore surrounding divine land guardianship.

Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie was made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, as reported by The Indian Express. Despite the hype, the film received a lukewarm reception at the box office. Coolie earned Rs 518 crore worldwide. The movie follows the story of a former gold smuggler seeking revenge. The cast featured Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha was a massive hit, becoming India's highest-grossing animated movie and one of the top regional films of the year. According to News18, the film was made on a modest budget of Rs 40 crore and went on to collect Rs 326.82 crore worldwide. It depicts the legendary story of Lord Vishnu's fourth avatar, Narasimha, and follows the conflict between demon king Hiranyakashipu and his devout son, Prahlada.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The film turned out to be a groundbreaking project for the Malayalam industry, becoming the first Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 300 crore mark globally. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was made on a reported budget of Rs 30 crore. The story revolved around a mysterious woman who discovers her mythical powers after being bitten by a bat and surviving a fatal injury in her past.

They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG collected Rs 293.65 crore globally. The film showcased an impressive overseas reach with a record-breaking premiere in North America. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the movie was set against a backdrop spanning from 1940s Japan to 1990s Mumbai. The story follows Ojas Gambheera, also known as "OG" or "Baagul Bua." After vanishing for a decade, he resurfaces in Mumbai to reclaim his empire and protect his mentor from rival crime lord Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi.

L2: Empuraan

The second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy, L2: Empuraan, featured Mohanlal in the lead role. The cast also included Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier. According to 123Telugu, the movie was made on a budget of approximately Rs 175 crore and collected Rs 266.81 crore worldwide. The story follows the journey of enigmatic crime syndicate leader Khureshi Ab'raam as he returns to Kerala to tackle political turmoil and rising communal forces led by the antagonist Balraj.

Sankrathiki Vastunam

Released in January 2025, the film generated substantial revenue and became one of the top-grossing South Indian movies of the year. It earned Rs 255.2 crore worldwide. The movie starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in key roles. The story follows a former top cop living a quiet family life who is pulled back into duty to rescue a kidnapped tech billionaire. The mission takes a comedic turn when his wife insists on joining him alongside his ex-girlfriend.

Thudarum

The film marked the reunion of legendary actors Mohanlal and Shobana after a 15-year hiatus. The plot centred on an ordinary taxi driver living in the hill town of Pathanamthitta, who is deeply attached to his ageing black Ambassador Mark 1 car. The narrative takes a dark turn when the vehicle is seized by the police in connection with a drug case. The film collected over Rs 234.5 crore worldwide.

Good Bad Ugly

Written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film featured Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Ajith played a retired gangster attempting to live a peaceful life with his family, only to be forced back into his violent past after his son is wrongfully convicted. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 300 crore, the film minted Rs 248.25 crore worldwide.

Su From So

The Kannada horror comedy-drama emerged as a major commercial and critical "dark horse" hit in 2025. Set in the coastal village of Marlur, the story follows a carefree young man who fakes being possessed by a ghost named Sulochana to escape a difficult situation. The village soon descends into chaos, with locals performing bizarre exorcisms. The film collected Rs 122.83 crore worldwide.



