Oscars 2026: India's <i>Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great</i> Enter Eligible Films List For Best Picture Race

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great bagged spots among 201 feature films eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards.

Proud Moment For India!

As the 98th Academy Awards draw closer, Indian cinema has made its presence felt once again. Two films - Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great - are among 201 feature films eligible for consideration in the Best Picture category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of qualifying titles, according to Variety. To be eligible, films must meet additional requirements beyond general entry, including a theatrical run and submission of the confidential Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form.

Movies also need to meet at least two of the four inclusion standards and complete a qualifying theatrical engagement in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025, the report added.

Having fulfilled these conditions, both the Kantara prequel and Tanvi The Great have positioned themselves as strong contenders on the global stage.



In November 2025, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the films eligible for Best Documentary, Animated Feature, and International Feature Film categories, with a total of 317 titles across all sections. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on January 22.

Among the contenders for Best Picture are two Indian productions. Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, explores the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Actor-director Rishab Shetty plays Berme, the guardian of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

The second film, Tanvi The Great, directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher, stars Shubhangi as Tanvi Raina, a young girl with autism who dreams of joining the Indian Army, inspired by her late father's service. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker.



Also Read: Ishaan Khatter Kicks Off New Year On A High, Heads To The US For Homebound's Oscar Promotions