Case Against <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Ranveer Singh In Bengaluru For Mimicking <i>Kantara</i> Daiva Scene

An FIR has been registered against Ranveer Singh at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru, accusing him of insulting Hindu religious sentiments and the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka.

The case has been booked under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was filed by Prashanth Methal (46), a Bengaluru-based advocate.

According to the FIR, the alleged incident occurred during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on November 28, 2025. The complainant has claimed that Singh made derogatory remarks and performed a mocking stage act that allegedly demeaned revered elements of the Daiva tradition.

The FIR states that the complainant came across a video of the performance on December 2, 2025, while viewing Instagram at the Karnataka State Billiards Association in Bengaluru. The video was reportedly shared by an account named Brief Chaat.

In his complaint, Methal alleged that Ranveer Singh imitated the expressions associated with Panjurli and Guliga Daiva in what he described as a crude, comical, and derogatory manner. He further claimed that the actor referred to the sacred Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost".

The complaint clarifies that Chavundi Daiva is a revered guardian deity symbolising divine feminine energy in the coastal regions of Karnataka and is deeply respected by devotees. Portraying the deity as a ghost, the complainant alleged, amounted to a serious misrepresentation that hurt religious sentiments and caused grave mental agony to followers of the Daiva tradition.

The FIR further alleges that the act was deliberate and malicious, with the intent to outrage religious feelings and promote hatred and enmity within society.

The matter has been referred to the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru and is scheduled to come up for hearing on April 8.

A private complaint was filed by the Bengaluru advocate on December 27, 2025, in the Additional Judicial Magistrate, Bengaluru. On January 23, 2026, the court gave an order to the High Grounds police station to register an FIR under Section 175 clause 3 of BNS. Following the order, the High Grounds police station has registered an FIR today.

